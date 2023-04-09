Sanjauli man duped of Rs 1L by friend

PTI

Shimla, April 8

A Sanjauli man was allegedly cheated by his friend, who withdrew Rs 1 lakh from his bank account using a UPI transaction, the police said here on Saturday.

Kameshwar Dutt, a resident of Sanjauli, alleged that his friend Anil Kumar borrowed his mobile phone and withdrew Rs 1 lakh from his bank account, the police said.

Kumar helped Dutt make his Facebook and Google Pay accounts on his mobile phone. Later, the accused used the saved username and password to withdraw money, the police said.