Sanjauli mosque: Court orders Waqf board to demolish two illegal floors

Sanjauli mosque: Court orders Waqf board to demolish two illegal floors

This decision follows the Waqf board’s failure to present the mosque’s revenue records during the court hearing
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:49 PM May 03, 2025 IST
The Waqf board’s lawyer argued that the mosque originally existed before 1947 and was rebuilt after demolition. File photo
The Municipal Commissioner’s court has ruled that the remaining two floors of the Sanjauli mosque are illegal and has ordered Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board and Sanjauli Mosque Committee to demolish these floors. This decision follows the Waqf board’s failure to present the mosque’s revenue records during the court hearing.

The Waqf board’s lawyer argued that the mosque originally existed before 1947 and was rebuilt after demolition. However, the Commissioner’s court questioned why necessary permissions, including architectural plans, were not obtained from the municipal corporation for the reconstruction.

The court determined that the construction was carried out in violation of regulations. Earlier, on October 5, the Commissioner’s court had directed the Waqf board and Sanjauli Mosque Committee to demolish the top three floors of the five-storey mosque and submit revenue records for the remaining two floors.


