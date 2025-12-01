DT
Sanjauli mosque: HC direction puts demolition back on track

Sanjauli mosque: HC direction puts demolition back on track

After court nod, Waqf Board restarts removal of unauthorised floors

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Dec 19, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The demolition work being carried out in Shimla on Thursday.
Complying with High Court directions, the Sanjauli Mosque Committee and the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board on Thursday resumed demolition of the unauthorised floors of the controversial mosque in Sanjauli. In a recent hearing, the Himachal Pradesh High Court ordered the committee and the Waqf Board to raze the top three floors, which had earlier been declared illegal by the Commissioner’s Court of the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

Initially, the committee demolished the top two floors of the five-storeyed structure, acting on the Commissioner’s orders. The work was halted after the directive was challenged before the District Court.

The District Court upheld the Commissioner’s ruling and instructed complete demolition of the illegal construction. The Waqf Board then moved the High Court, which granted status-quo protection to the first two floors but directed that the remaining illegal floors be removed. The next hearing is scheduled for March 9.

A Waqf Board office-bearer said the committee had already pulled down the top two floors and half of the third floor, but work stalled due to financial constraints. He added that the ongoing demolition is being undertaken with their own resources and would be completed soon.

Meanwhile, on December 15, a delegation of the Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti — a group that has been vocal on the issue — submitted a memorandum to Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri, demanding immediate removal of the illegal portions. The Samiti also offered volunteer labour free of cost, saying it was willing to step in if the Municipal Corporation or the Waqf Board could not complete the task.

