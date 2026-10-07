Sanjauli residents seek review of proposed tunnel alignment

Expressing concern over ongoing and proposed tunnelling work in Sanjauli, local residents have urged the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to reconsider the proposed alignment and examine the earlier-surveyed route instead.

Addressing a press conference, CPM state secretary and former Shimla Mayor Sanjay Chauhan said tunnelling through the presently proposed alignment should not be allowed to proceed further, citing concerns over the safety of residents and the possible impact on buildings and commercial properties in the densely populated area.

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“The demand is based on the vulnerability of the area and the apprehension that further tunnelling may lead to additional damage to buildings and substantial loss to life and property,” Chauhan said.

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He said a Central Empowered Committee (CEC), constituted pursuant to directions of the Supreme Court to examine issues concerning NHAI works, recently visited Shimla. Local residents and affected persons apprised the committee members of the problems they allegedly faced due to tunnelling activities.

At the request of residents, the CEC chairman also visited the affected area and inspected the site, Chauhan said. According to him, concerns regarding the safety and feasibility of tunnelling through the densely inhabited area were raised during the visit and the committee took up the matter with the executing agency.

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Chauhan said the concerns highlighted during the site inspection underscored the need for an independent technical assessment and a review of the proposed alignment before any further tunnelling work is undertaken.

Meanwhile, Bhattakufar ward councillor Narinder Thakur demanded a fair, comprehensive and time-bound compensation mechanism for people whose residential, commercial or other properties have allegedly suffered damage due to tunnelling.

Thakur said compensation should cover not only visible structural damage but also repair and restoration, retrofitting and strengthening of vulnerable buildings, and financial and business losses suffered by affected property owners. He also sought consideration of consequential losses caused by disruption and damage, besides the distress and insecurity experienced by residents living in damaged or vulnerable structures.

Several affected properties, he said, are located close to commercial areas and markets and have significant commercial value. Damage to these properties has therefore resulted not only in structural concerns but also in financial and livelihood losses, he added.