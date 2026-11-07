Sanjauli residents to meet Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda over cracks in buildings caused by tunnel work

Almost two months after more than 10 buildings developed cracks allegedly due to the construction of twin tunnels beneath Shanti Vihar Ward and Bhattakufar on the Dhalli-Kaithlighat four-lane stretch, local residents have decided to meet Union ministers, seeking the Centre’s intervention in the matter.

The residents have been demanding an impartial investigation into the alignment of the tunnels in the area, along with an immediate halt to blasting and tunnel construction activities.

In this regard, a delegation of affected residents will soon visit New Delhi to meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Union Health Minister JP Nadda. The move follows an assurance given by MP Harsh Mahajan, who visited the affected area in Shanti Vihar Ward, Sanjauli.

During the visit, Mahajan, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Parliamentary Committee on Petitions, listened to the grievances of the affected residents and took stock of the situation.

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The MP was apprised of the situation and the damage caused by local councillors Vineet Sharma and Narender Thakur, along with residents and building owners Anshul Chauhan, ID Sharma and others.

The affected residents apprised the MP of the serious issues arising from the tunnel construction, including cracks in residential buildings, damage to private properties, concerns over public safety and potential risks to the densely populated settlement. They also raised concerns regarding the safety of their homes and the future of the affected neighbourhood.

After listening to their grievances, Mahajan acknowledged their suffering and assured them of his support, stating that he stood with the people in their struggle.

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He further assured the residents that by November 20, he would facilitate a meeting between representatives of the affected residents and the Union ministers so that the matter could be taken up at the highest level of the Central Government for appropriate intervention and resolution.

The residents expressed their gratitude to Mahajan for visiting the affected area, listening to their grievances and taking a positive initiative towards addressing their concerns.