Sanjauli road needs repair

The cemetery road at Sanjauli in Shimla is in a bad condition. It has been damaged at several points, causing inconvenience to the public. The authorities concerned should get it repaired at the earliest. —Rakesh, Sanjauli

Debris dumped on hills

Some people have dumped debris on steep slopes in many areas of the upper Dharamsala. The debris may fall on the property of people living in the lower areas of these hills and damage their houses. The authorities concerned should take measures to remove this debris and curb the practice. —Sandeep Kalia, McLeodganj

Tardy work on drains along road

The construction of drains along the road in McLeodganj is progressing at a tardy pace. It is causing frequent traffic jams in the area. The administration should take note of the matter and direct the contractors to expedite work. —Sandeep Sharma, Dharamsala

