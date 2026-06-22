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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sanjauli school director’s murder: Shooters sent to 3-day police remand

Sanjauli school director’s murder: Shooters sent to 3-day police remand

Police say an investigation is ongoing and the exact motive behind the murder of Manisha Mittal, director of a school in Shimla's Sanjauli, will be revealed soon

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:13 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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The two shooters involved in the murder of Manisha Mittal—director of a school in Sanjauli—were remanded to police custody for three days on Monday.

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The accused were earlier sent on a seven-day remand, which ended on Monday. Police said an investigation is ongoing and the exact motive behind the murder will be revealed soon.

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On June 13, two assailants, identified as Ashish Ahlawat (25) and Deepak (22), both hailing from Haryana, fired multiple rounds at Manisha with country-made pistols near the school’s gate, killing her on the spot. After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene via link roads to evade police barriers and reached Haryana.

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Following the crime, a case of murder was registered, and the police initiated an investigation. Special teams were constituted, and both accused were arrested from Rohtak in Haryana within 39 hours of the crime.

The accused were then brought to Shimla, produced in court, and granted a seven-day remand.

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During the remand, police interrogated the accused about their motives as well as the mastermind behind the crime. However, it is being reported that the accused have not revealed anything concrete about the incident.

Manisha’s murder is suspected to be the result of a long-standing property dispute involving her family members. She was involved in a legal battle over the ownership of the school as well as a property in Haryana.

She, along with her teenage daughter, had been residing at the school in Sanjauli for the past few months.

She had also made allegations against her family members and mentioned receiving death threats in a video uploaded on her social media handle.

Himank Mittal, her brother, however, denied allegations of being the main suspect in her murder. He posted a video on social media denying his involvement and said that he himself was attacked by someone on June 1 and injured.

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