His teaching journey began in 2002. In 2006, after undergoing training in English at the SCERT, Solan, and completing a certificate course in inclusive education from Bhopal, he began working as a resource person in teacher-training programmes. Since then, he has provided academic support and training to teachers at the district, block and cluster levels through DIET, Kinnaur.

Advertisement

A significant phase of his work came with the NISHTHA programme, under which he became a member of the State Resource Group and later served as a key resource person in Kinnaur. He contributed to training nearly 80 per cent of JBT and TGT teachers in the district in various aspects of quality education. Inclusive education has remained another important area of his work. As a trained special educator, with additional training in basic sign language and inclusive sports, he has helped teachers support children with special needs.

Advertisement

In recent years, Negi has worked as an Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Master Trainer, helping build the capacity of teachers working with pre-primary children. He has also promoted parent participation through the ‘Pehli Shikshak Maa’ programme and worked to strengthen school-community partnerships. His sustained contribution as a teacher, trainer and mentor has earned him recognition from DIET, Kinnaur, as a Best Supporter and Resource Person for three consecutive years.