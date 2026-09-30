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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sanjay Negi's journey from classroom to mentoring teachers in Kinnaur

Sanjay Negi's journey from classroom to mentoring teachers in Kinnaur

Spent 24 years strengthening education at every level

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:55 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Sanjay Negi
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For Sanjay Negi, teaching has never been confined to the four walls of his classroom. In his about 24 years of career as a primary class teacher, Negi has taught children in the difficult terrain of Kinnaur while also training and mentoring hundreds of teachers in the district. “I have not just taught my students; I have also learnt from them and then shared that learning with hundreds of teachers to help ensure quality education in classrooms,” says Negi, who is posted at Government Primary School at Khadura in Kinnaur.

His teaching journey began in 2002. In 2006, after undergoing training in English at the SCERT, Solan, and completing a certificate course in inclusive education from Bhopal, he began working as a resource person in teacher-training programmes. Since then, he has provided academic support and training to teachers at the district, block and cluster levels through DIET, Kinnaur.

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A significant phase of his work came with the NISHTHA programme, under which he became a member of the State Resource Group and later served as a key resource person in Kinnaur. He contributed to training nearly 80 per cent of JBT and TGT teachers in the district in various aspects of quality education. Inclusive education has remained another important area of his work. As a trained special educator, with additional training in basic sign language and inclusive sports, he has helped teachers support children with special needs.

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In recent years, Negi has worked as an Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Master Trainer, helping build the capacity of teachers working with pre-primary children. He has also promoted parent participation through the ‘Pehli Shikshak Maa’ programme and worked to strengthen school-community partnerships. His sustained contribution as a teacher, trainer and mentor has earned him recognition from DIET, Kinnaur, as a Best Supporter and Resource Person for three consecutive years.

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