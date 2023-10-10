Sanjay Singh’s arrest political vendetta: AAP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 9

State AAP leaders staged a protest near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shimla today against the arrest of party MP Sanjay Singh and demanded his immediate release. They alleged political vendetta behind Sanjay Singh’s arrest and raised slogans against the Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The AAP leaders alleged that the BJP Government was resorting to pressure tactics out of fear of losing the Lok Sabha elections next year. The district units of the party also held protests in Mandi, Kullu and Hamirpur.

AAP state president Surjit Thakur said, “AAP leaders and those raising their voice against the anti-people policies of the Central Government are being harassed. Central agencies are raiding their houses and offices. There is no evidence still AAP leaders are being put behind bars. This dictatorial approach of the Central Government won’t be tolerated.”

Surjit alleged, “Sanjay Singh has been targeted because he is a key man of AAP and he has been exposing the BJP’s wrongdoings. People are watching the wrongdoings of the Central Government and will give a befitting reply to the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The elected representatives are being put in jails without any fault on their part. An atmosphere of fear has been created ahead of the elections.”

