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Home / Himachal Pradesh / ‘Sankalp Rath Yatra’ rolls out in Kasauli against drug abuse

‘Sankalp Rath Yatra’ rolls out in Kasauli against drug abuse

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:58 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Himachal Governor Kavinder Gupta. File photo
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Governor Kavinder Gupta on Friday launched the ‘Sankalp Rath Yatra’, an anti-drug awareness campaign organised by the Utishtha Bharat Sewa Trust, calling for a collective effort to protect the younger generation from drug abuse.

Describing the initiative as an important social message, the Governor said Kasauli, known for its natural beauty, peaceful environment and military heritage, should be recognised for tourism rather than drugs. He stressed the need for greater vigilance in tourist and border-connected areas to prevent drug trafficking from affecting young people and the social fabric of the region.

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Gupta said the impact of drug abuse on youth was particularly alarming and urged parents and teachers to remain attentive to changes in children’s behaviour, listen to them patiently and provide family support.

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He said drug abuse was not merely a law-and-order issue but also a serious social and health challenge affecting individuals, families and their future. The response, he said, should combine firm action against traffickers and organised crime with treatment, rehabilitation and social reintegration of people affected by addiction.

The Governor said drug trafficking could have links with organised crime and, in some cases, cross-border networks, making it a matter of internal security and national interest. While appreciating the efforts of police, security forces, administration and investigative agencies, he said government action alone could not address the problem and called for greater participation by society.

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He advocated regular counselling in schools, greater participation in sports, yoga and cultural activities, skill development and positive interaction with students. Schools, he said, should serve as the first line of protection against drug abuse.

Gupta also urged the Cantonment Board, Army personnel and institutions in Kasauli to contribute their experience and discipline to the campaign. He called upon religious and spiritual organisations, women’s and youth groups, educational institutions and civil society to join the initiative.

Urging young people to say no to drugs, he encouraged them to channelise their energy towards sports, yoga, education, skills and nation-building.

The Governor also honoured individuals for their outstanding services to society.

MP Suresh Kashyap, MLA Vinod Sultanpuri, Sister Tesvin, Principal of St Mary’s School, and other prominent persons were present.

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