Sankalp yatra ensures timely benefits of schemes, says Guv

Shimla, December 27

As part of a programme under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with the beneficiaries of government schemes via video conferencing, a live telecast of which was screened at Raj Bhavan.

PM Modi urged people to engage in the ‘Vikas ka Mahotsav’ at the village level, adding that the faith of the people has amplified after availing benefits of the union government schemes. About 4.5 lakh new beneficiaries were added under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana during the yatra and one crore Aayushman Bharat cards were issued on the spot. Around 1.25 crore general medical check-ups and 70 lakh TB check-ups were also conducted. The Yatra covered 1.25 lakh gram panchayats and witnessed the participation of more than five crore people across the country so far, stated a press release issued today.

Taking about the yatra, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said, “The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra spans the entire nation with the primary objective of achieving the saturation of key government schemes. The focus is on ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reaches all targeted beneficiaries within a specified timeframe.”

“The event aims to foster a direct connection between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those who have benefited from the yatra. 3799 places have been targeted in the state and 2966 gram panchayats in 85 blocks have been covered so far. The tribal districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and the Pangi area of Chamba district were covered under the first phase of the Yatra”, added the Governor.

