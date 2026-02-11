Sankhyan hits out at BJP MPs, alleges failure to defend state in Budget

Sandeep Sankhyan, former media coordinator of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, sharply criticized BJP state president Rajiv Bindal in a media release at Bilaspur today.

He said that seven MPs, including four of Lok Sabha and three of Rajya Sabha, had failed to advocate for the state’s Revenue Deficit Grant (RGD) in the Union Budget. Demanding resignations of the MPs, Sankhyan questioned their responsibility and said if they could not represent Himachal’s interests then they should quit on moral grounds.

Sankhyan accused BJP state president Rajiv Bindal of political evasion, urging him to counter Chief Minister’s economic data with facts rather than misleading the public. “If there’s any exaggeration in those figures, present the truth, we’re ready for a fact-based debate,” he added.

He said that Himachal’s resources like mountains, rivers, forests, and limestone generate nearly Rs 90,000 crore annually for the Centre, yet the BJP-led government aims to scrap the grant for this small state.

Sankhyan further attacked the Centre for a lopsided US trade deal, granting zero tariffs on American agricultural exports like fruits, cotton, nuts, soybean oil, and food products, while imposing 18 per cent tariffs on Indian goods. “This one-sided agreement tarnishes India’s dignity, with the US able to cancel it anytime,” he claimed, accusing the government of bowing to foreign pressures.