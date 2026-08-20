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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sanskrit students can be global brand ambassadors of Indian culture: Himachal Minister

Sanskrit students can be global brand ambassadors of Indian culture: Himachal Minister

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Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:31 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani interacts with students of Government Sanskrit College in Bilaspur.
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The students of Sanskrit can become global brand ambassadors of Indian culture, said Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani while speaking at Government Sanskrit College at Dangar in Bilaspur district on Tuesday. He emphasised the importance of career guidance and said that students should be provided with appropriate career counselling so that they could take right decisions for their future growth. He said that the state government had sanctioned Rs 25 lakh for various renovation and restoration works at the college, 70 per cent of which had already been completed.

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Dharmani said that the government would be approached for the establishment of NCC, NSS and Scouts and Guides units at the college to promote the holistic development of students. He also announced scholarships for three needy students, including two girls, every year from his personal funds.

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He said, “Sanskrit is one of the world’s oldest languages and a rich repository of knowledge and science. A deeper understanding of India’s knowledge tradition is not possible without studying Sanskrit.” He advised students to complement their Sanskrit education with English language proficiency and computer skills. In the modern global environment, students equipped with the knowledge of Sanskrit, technology and effective communication could present India’s cultural heritage and the significance of Sanskrit to audiences across the world,” he added.

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Dharmani said that spirituality played an important role in connecting to society and eliminating negative emotions such as hatred, jealousy and hostility. It could help strengthen the values of harmony, compassion and kindness, he added. He urged students to pay equal attention to physical fitness, good literature and effective communication skills. The minister administered a pledge for a drug-free Himachal Pradesh to the students. College principal Sandeep Sharma, faculty members and local dignitaries were present on the occasion.

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