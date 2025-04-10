DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / ‘Sanskritik Sangam’ celebrates culture, talent

‘Sanskritik Sangam’ celebrates culture, talent

An inter-college cultural event, ‘Sanskritik Sangam’, was organised with enthusiasm at Government Teacher Education College, Dharamshala and was presided over by Prof Aarti Verma, the college principal. The event, a unique cultural confluence filled with dance, music and drama, provided...
article_Author
Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:35 AM Apr 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students perform at the Inter-College Cultural Fest at Government College of Teacher Education in Dharamshala. Photo: Kamaljeet
Advertisement

An inter-college cultural event, ‘Sanskritik Sangam’, was organised with enthusiasm at Government Teacher Education College, Dharamshala and was presided over by Prof Aarti Verma, the college principal. The event, a unique cultural confluence filled with dance, music and drama, provided a platform for participants to showcase their talent through captivating performances.

Trainee teachers from the host college, as well as educational institutions across Kangra district, participated in the event. Colleges involved included Dronacharya Postgraduate Teaching College Rait, KLV DAV Girls College Palampur, Minerva Teaching College Indore, Gyan Jyoti Teaching College Rajol and Sharan Women’s Teaching College Ghurkadi.

The performances, ranging from solo songs and dances to group dances and short dramas, captivated the audience. The Himachali folk dance (Nati) and a couple dance performed by the trainees of the host college were particular highlights, sparking enthusiasm among the attendees.

Advertisement

At the end of the event, the top performers were honoured with prizes and certificates by the principal, Aarti Verma. In the group dance competition, the participants from Government Teacher Education College, Dharamshala, claimed first place, while Dronacharya Postgraduate Teaching College, Rait, secured second place.

The college principal, Aarti Verma, said such events provide students with an opportunity to express their hidden talents as well as foster mutual cooperation among educational institutions.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper