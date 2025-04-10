‘Sanskritik Sangam’ celebrates culture, talent

An inter-college cultural event, ‘Sanskritik Sangam’, was organised with enthusiasm at Government Teacher Education College, Dharamshala and was presided over by Prof Aarti Verma, the college principal. The event, a unique cultural confluence filled with dance, music and drama, provided a platform for participants to showcase their talent through captivating performances.

Trainee teachers from the host college, as well as educational institutions across Kangra district, participated in the event. Colleges involved included Dronacharya Postgraduate Teaching College Rait, KLV DAV Girls College Palampur, Minerva Teaching College Indore, Gyan Jyoti Teaching College Rajol and Sharan Women’s Teaching College Ghurkadi.

The performances, ranging from solo songs and dances to group dances and short dramas, captivated the audience. The Himachali folk dance (Nati) and a couple dance performed by the trainees of the host college were particular highlights, sparking enthusiasm among the attendees.

At the end of the event, the top performers were honoured with prizes and certificates by the principal, Aarti Verma. In the group dance competition, the participants from Government Teacher Education College, Dharamshala, claimed first place, while Dronacharya Postgraduate Teaching College, Rait, secured second place.

The college principal, Aarti Verma, said such events provide students with an opportunity to express their hidden talents as well as foster mutual cooperation among educational institutions.