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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Saplings planted in Dharamsala under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign

Saplings planted in Dharamsala under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign

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Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:29 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Saplings planted under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ drive in Dharamsala on Tuesday.
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The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment organised an ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ plantation drive in Dharamsala on Tuesday under the Atal Vayo Abhyudaya Yojana and the National Action Plan for Senior Citizens (NAPSrC). Held with the support of the Forest Department, the initiative aimed at promoting environmental conservation while recognising the valuable contribution of senior citizens to society.

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Dharamsala SDM Mohit Rattan, District Welfare Officer, Kangra, Sahil Mandla; departmental staff and senior citizens participated in the drive and planted saplings of indigenous species, including amla, jamun, ban and arjun.

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Officials said that the campaign conveyed a symbolic message that just as elders nurture and guide successive generations, trees sustain life and help create a healthier environment.

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The department also stressed the importance of involving senior citizens in community and environmental activities, besides promoting their dignity, wellbeing and active participation in society.

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