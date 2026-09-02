Himachal: Saplings planted on HPTDC’s 54th foundation day

The 54th foundation day of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) was celebrated with enthusiasm at various units under its Palampur and Dharamsala complexes on Tuesday. The staff of the corporation marked the occasion by distributing sweets. Plantation drives were also organised at HPTDC units.

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The activities were conducted in accordance with the HPTDC Managing Director’s directions. Kailash Chander, Assistant General Manager, Palampur and Dharamsala complexes, said that the celebrations reflected the corporation’s commitment to community engagement and environmental conservation.

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