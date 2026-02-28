Saras Mela in Mandi sets sales record at Rs 2.01 cr

The 10-day Saras Mela held at Indira Market in Mandi concluded on a high note, registering a record-breaking sales figure of Rs 2.01 crore. Organised from February 16 to 25, the fair witnessed an overwhelming public response, with large crowds thronging the venue and purchasing local products showcased by Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan lauded the efforts of the Rural Development Department for the successful organisation of Saras Mela. He appreciated the dedicated work of the organising team and said the mela emerged as a strong platform for promoting rural livelihoods, women empowerment and providing market access to local products. He congratulated all officials, employees and participating SHGs for making the event a grand success.

Visitors showed keen interest in handloom, handicrafts, food processing items and traditional goods. Local delicacies remained a major attraction throughout the fair. The enthusiastic participation of buyers contributed to the record turnover achieved this year.

On the concluding day, District Development Officer Gopi Chand Pathak distributed certificates to participating SHGs and stall operators in recognition of their efforts and contribution.

A total of 97 stalls were set up at the fair this year, featuring products from various states as well as local SHGs from the district. The event not only boosted rural entrepreneurship but also provided a vibrant marketplace for traditional crafts and locally produced goods.