Sarkaghat college to get auditorium

Mandi, March 11

Congress MLA from Dharampur Chander Shekhar today said that an auditorium would be constructed at Sarkaghat college in the district. He was speaking at the annual function of the college.

The MLA, who was the chief guest of the function, said if any orphan was studying in the college, the state government would bear the entire expenses of his/her education.

Under the leadership of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, various decisions were being taken for the welfare of the public. The state government had provided social security to the employees by restoring the old pension scheme (OPS), he claimed.

The MLA also spoke about the ill effects of drugs. He termed the establishment of career-counselling cells in colleges as the need of the hour. He announced an award of Rs 5,000 for the students presenting group songs and Rs 3,000 for solo songs.

Earlier, college Principal Dr Rikhi Ram Kaundal presented the annual report of the college and welcomed the chief guest. The MLA awarded students for their achievements in academics, sports, cultural activities, NCC and NSS etc.