Sarkaghat SDM inspects schools, sensitises students on drugs abuse

Sarkaghat Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rajender Kumar Gautam on Tuesday sensitised the students of Government Senior Secondary School, Trifalghat, in Mandi district about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

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The visit was conducted under the ‘Apna Vidyalaya – The Himachal School Adoption Programme’, with the SDM reviewing the school’s academic performance and infrastructure.

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Gautam highlighted the state government’s ongoing campaign against drug abuse, describing substance addiction as one of the most serious challenges facing society today.

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He said preventing young people from falling prey to drugs was a shared responsibility of parents, teachers, educational institutions and the community.

Referring to various surveys, he said nearly 1.6 million youngsters in the 15-20 age group across the country were affected by drug addiction.

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He added that increasing academic competition and study-related stress could sometimes push students towards harmful habits.

He urged parents to remain actively involved in their children’s lives, maintain open communication, monitor their activities, and provide a supportive, stress-free environment. Later, Gautam inspected Government Middle School, Khudla, where he reviewed academic activities, student attendance, school infrastructure, the playground and cleanliness.