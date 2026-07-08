DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sarkaghat SDM inspects schools, sensitises students on drugs abuse

Sarkaghat SDM inspects schools, sensitises students on drugs abuse

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 08:18 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sarkaghat SDM Rajender Kumar Gautam addresses students during a surprise inspection in Mandi district.
Advertisement

Sarkaghat Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rajender Kumar Gautam on Tuesday sensitised the students of Government Senior Secondary School, Trifalghat, in Mandi district about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

Advertisement

The visit was conducted under the ‘Apna Vidyalaya – The Himachal School Adoption Programme’, with the SDM reviewing the school’s academic performance and infrastructure.

Advertisement

Gautam highlighted the state government’s ongoing campaign against drug abuse, describing substance addiction as one of the most serious challenges facing society today.

Advertisement

He said preventing young people from falling prey to drugs was a shared responsibility of parents, teachers, educational institutions and the community.

Referring to various surveys, he said nearly 1.6 million youngsters in the 15-20 age group across the country were affected by drug addiction.

Advertisement

He added that increasing academic competition and study-related stress could sometimes push students towards harmful habits.

He urged parents to remain actively involved in their children’s lives, maintain open communication, monitor their activities, and provide a supportive, stress-free environment. Later, Gautam inspected Government Middle School, Khudla, where he reviewed academic activities, student attendance, school infrastructure, the playground and cleanliness.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts