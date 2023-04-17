Satellite imagery being used to check forest fires

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 16

To minimise the loss caused by forest fires, the Forest Department is making use of satellite imagery to send alerts to the field staff whenever there is a fire in their jurisdiction.

The technology, which is in use for the last few years, is proving useful in initiating early action in preventing the spread of fire. The cell numbers, enrolled for using this technology, get an immediate alert and preventive steps can be initiated to minimise losses, said Solan Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kunal Angrish.

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) is used for active forest fire detection in the state. “Forest officials have been directed to register themselves on the department’s portal to enable them to get alerts about forest fires on their cell phones through satellite imagery. In case a fire persists for 24 hours or more, senior officers are alerted to step in with more resources,” said Angrish.

Apart from deputing additional staff from April 15, the field staff has been attending gram sabhas to create awareness among villagers about forest fires.

Residents initiate forest fires in the hope of ridding the forest floor of pine needles and getting greener grass. Since such incidents often lead to uncontrolled fire, the department has introduced a system wherein residents can seek permission for controlled burning on private land.

“Since such fires deplete the soil of micro nutrients and don’t help to enhance the green cover, villagers are being advised not to indulge in such reckless measures,” observed Angrish, who cited several studies to support his observation.

Cases of realtors initiating such fires to rid the land of foliage have also been observed in the Kasauli area. Instead of clearing the land manually or mechanically, such uncontrolled fires have become common in this area.

The DFO said all such private individuals would now have to seek permission from the respective range officer to ensure that such tasks were undertaken in the presence of a forest employee with utmost caution.

The department has prepared several cinematic messages to prevail upon the younger generation to prevent forest fires. “Such messages are being sent on various WhatsApp groups to propagate the message among the youth to prevent forest fires.”

