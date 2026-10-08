Satti flags off Sewa Jyoti Yatra in Una

Local MLA Satpal Singh Satti on Wednesday flagged off the ‘Sewa Jyoti Yatra’ from the party office in Una. Hundreds of activists of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha participated in the ‘yatra’ while riding motorcycles, symbolising the launch of the BJP’s one-month-long campaign to create public awareness regarding the programmes and policies initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Satti said, “This is part of a nationwide campaign of the BJP to observe the completion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unblemished and successful 25 years of political leadership, including 12 years as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and 13 years as Prime Minister.”

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Satti said that during the next one month, the BJP activists would visit every household and meet people at the grass-roots level to inform them about the welfare schemes, besides strides made by the nation at the global level.