Home / Himachal Pradesh / Satti opposes narrowing of MLA priority works to one every year

Satti opposes narrowing of MLA priority works to one every year

Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 08:30 AM Mar 04, 2026 IST
Local MLA Satpal Singh Satti today opposed the state government’s modified guidelines for “MLA priority” works to only one in a financial year. He said that even the works listed by the MLAs in the past three meetings of the Planning Department had not yet seen the light of the day. He termed the government decision as anti-development.

Sati, in a press note issued here, said that it was sad that the fund-starved state government had even pushed the MLA priority works on the back burner. He added that developmental activities had come to a halt in the state and the government neither had a concrete plan, nor was it serious about the issue of development.

He said that the government was putting a clamp on a number of schemes to hide its own weaknesses.

He added the the MLAs were public representatives and people put forward their demands. On the basis of the constituency’s priorities, the MLAs decide the works to be implemented. However, it was against the principles of democracy if the demands of people were not addressed.

Satti said that at present, all developmental works underway in the state were funded by the Union Government.

