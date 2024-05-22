Satti’s panchayat residents call off Lok Sabha poll boycott

Our Correspondent

UNA, MAY 21

Residents of Ward number 5 in Jalgran Tabba village, situated on the outskirts of Una city, today called off their decision to boycott the Lok Sabha elections. The villagers made the announcement after Una SDM Vishwa Mohan Dev Chauhan interacted with them and discussed the road map regarding how their grievances related to the railway track passing through their village would be addressed.

Three days ago, the villagers had complained that the broad gauge rail line had divided their ward into two halves, cutting off various facilities for the locals for the last 35 years. Public access to infrastructure such as anganwari centre, health sub-centre and a government school was now 12 km away for the villagers living across the rail track in a radius of just about 500 metres.

Consequently, children and sick people, including expectant mothers, have to cross the rail track, exposing their lives to risk. The villagers said that they had been demanding a foot over-bridge or a manned railway crossing in their ward but despite repeated assurances from rival political parties, their problem had not been addressed. Incidentally, Jalgran Tabba is the home panchayat of Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti of the BJP.

In a press release issued here, the SDM said a meeting with the Railways and PWD officers was held and they agreed to initiate a survey of the site and make a detailed project report to create the infrastructure.

He said that the PWD had been directed to lay approach roads on both sides of the rail track. He added that the residents assured him of full participation in the elections.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Una