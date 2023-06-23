Satwant Atwal Trivedi given additional charge of Himachal DGP

PTI
Shimla, June 23
Satwant Atwal Trivedi, a 1996 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been given the additional charge of the post of Director General of Police (DGP), according to an official order.
Trivedi is presently holding the post of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) vigilance and anti-corruption bureau.
The post of DGP was lying vacant after DGP Sanjay Kundu went on month-long leave last week, the order said.
The first IPS women officer from Himachal, Trivedi was awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in January, it said.
She also holds the distinction of being the first woman IPS officer of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Border Security Force (BSF) and is known for raising her voice on issues related to women in uniform.
Trivedi hails from Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh.
She is an alumna of St Bede's College, Shimla. During her career, she was also the first woman Superintendent of Police in the state, the order said.
