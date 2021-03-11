Saudan: Work unitedly for 'Mission Repeat'

Hamirpur, August 18
Saudan Singh, national vice-president of the BJP, said today that party workers and leaders must work unitedly for the success of ‘Mission Repeat’ in the state. He was addressing a meeting of the office-bearers of three Assembly constituencies Nadaun, Barsar and Sujanpur at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district.
He said the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state had done tremendous development and started welfare schemes for the poor and needy. It was now the duty of party workers to make people aware of the programmes and policies of the governments.
He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had restored the honour of the country at the international level. Numerous development and health schemes had been started. He added that there was not much time for the Assembly elections and party workers must increase their connect with voters.
Prem Kumar Dhumal, former Chief Minister, said that double-engine government had done remarkable works in all fields. He added, “The state government has undertaken ample development and now party workers at the booth level must ensure people vote for the BJP. It is time to join hands by sinking personal differences and ensure the victory of party candidates.”
