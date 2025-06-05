Sauhard: SJVN’s tradition of giving continues with 5th edition

Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) organised the fifth edition of Sauhard, an exhibition-cum-outreach programme, under its My Social Responsibility (MSR) initiative on Tuesday.

The event was inaugurated by Ajay Kumar Sharma, Director (Personnel), in the presence of Chandra Shekhar Yadav, Executive Director (HR), along with other senior officials and employees.

This year, the MSR initiative was aligned with Swachhata Pakhwada, aiming to foster a culture of compassion and social awareness among employees while positively impacting the surrounding community. As part of the initiative, SJVN employees voluntarily contributed mementoes, surplus household items and other useful articles. These were exhibited and then distributed to low-income outsourced workers employed by various contractors at the Corporate Headquarters.

During the event, Sharma distributed 100 mementoes to the beneficiaries and commended the enthusiastic participation of employees in carrying forward this meaningful tradition.

“Sauhard is not just a distribution drive; it is a symbol of shared responsibility and empathy for inclusive growth,” he remarked.

Since its inception in 2019, four successful editions of Sauhard have been held at SJVN’s Corporate Headquarters in Shimla. The initiative has consistently aimed to support underprivileged sections of society, reinforcing SJVN’s commitment to inclusive development.