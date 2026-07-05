Saving Himachal’s folk soul: Mandi artistes unite to revive fading cultural heritage

In a step towards revitalising the cultural landscape of Mandi district, representatives of 11 leading cultural organisations came together here on Sunday to discuss the challenges confronting local artistes, and formulate a collective strategy to preserve Himachal Pradesh's rich folk heritage.

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The seminar, held at Tapas Academy under the chairmanship of senior artiste Roop Upadhyay, focused on strengthening cultural unity, encouraging youth participation in traditional arts, and seeking improved infrastructural and institutional support for the district’s artistic community.

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The event brought together prominent artistes, theatre practitioners, musicians, and cultural activists from across the district to deliberate on the declining interest among young people in folk music, theatre, traditional dance, and other performing arts.

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Participants expressed concern that rapid social and technological changes, coupled with the growing influence of commercial entertainment and cinema, had led to diminishing engagement with the region’s cultural traditions.

Seminar coordinator and Mandavy Kala Manch founding president Kuldeep Guleria, Navjyoti Sports and Cultural Art Forum president Inderpal Indu, Saakh Society founding president Rampal Malik, Himachal Pradesh Cultural Research Institute secretary Seema Sharma, Utsav chairperson Daksha Sharma, Aakar Theatre Society representative Anil Manhat, Tapas Academy director Latesh Sharma, Shiv Gauri Kala Manch founder Biri Singh, Sabrang Kala Manch vice-president Hardev Singh Chauhan and Prayas Kala Parishad founder Roop Upadhyay were among the attendees of the programme.

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During the deliberations, speakers emphasised the urgent need to create meaningful opportunities for young artistes through workshops, theatre productions, cultural festivals, and mentorship programmes.

They said preserving folk traditions required sustained efforts to connect the younger generation with the state’s cultural legacy.

A major issue highlighted during the seminar was the inadequate cultural infrastructure in Mandi town. Participants noted the absence of a centrally located venue where artistes could regularly rehearse, conduct creative workshops, and stage performances.

According to the speakers, the lack of proper rehearsal spaces and performance venues had hindered the growth of cultural activities in the district.

To address these concerns, all participating organisations unanimously resolved to establish a common platform that would collectively represent artistes and cultural institutions before government authorities.

The proposed body would aim to advocate for improved infrastructure, greater institutional support, and the social, economic, and professional welfare of artistes.

The seminar expressed concern over the increasing practice of “outside organisations” conducting cultural programmes in Himachal Pradesh while offering limited opportunities and recognition to local artistes.

Participants resolved to work collectively to safeguard the interests and dignity of local cultural practitioners, and ensure that regional talent received the recognition it deserved.