In Kangra, a wedding was once incomplete without gaali (the teasing), often irreverent songs sung by women to welcome the baraatis (the groom’s wedding guests). Today, a loud DJ sets the tone instead.

Somewhere between these two worlds, a priceless oral heritage nearly slipped into silence. The Sanskar Geet, songs associated with birth, mundan (the first haircut), marriage and other life-cycle rituals, were once the valley’s living encyclopaedia, preserving its customs, humour, emotions and social memory.

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That these songs have not disappeared altogether owes much to dedicated scholars. Litterateur Chandrarekha Dhadwal and musicologist Janmajay Guleria, both based in Dharamsala, have become chroniclers of a tradition passed down largely by grandmothers, women whose knowledge was rich but rarely recorded in writing.

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The duo heard what many overlooked

A former Head of the Hindi Department at Government College, Dharamsala, Dhadwal brings literary depth and cultural sensitivity to the preservation of Kangra’s folk heritage. With over four decades devoted to poetry, fiction, novels, essays, ghazals and folk literature, she has won wide recognition at the state and national levels, including prestigious Academy honours. Her writing gives enduring literary expression to the voices, experiences and traditions of Kangra’s women.

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Dr Guleria, a recipient of numerous state and national awards, has dedicated his life to preserving Himachal’s folk music traditions. Deeply respected by generations of pupils, he has mentored aspiring musicians, many of whom have gone on to earn fellowships and carve a distinct niche in the field. His understanding of traditional forms allows him to see a folk song as far more than lyrics: its melody, rhythm, occasion and style of performance are integral to its cultural meaning.

Together, the duo has united melody and meaning to preserve Kangra’s folk soul.

An archive of Kangra’s folk soul

Their most enduring contribution is the three-volume Lokbhav Swaranjali series, published in 2015, 2017 and 2023. Co-authored by the duo, the volumes document more than 300 endangered Kangri folk songs that might otherwise have vanished with the generations that carried them.

Dhadwal explored bhaav, the emotion, meaning and lived experience, particularly of women, embedded in these songs. “I have experienced the Vedic truth in these songs, which keep nature at the top,” she told The Tribune. A popular marriage song, Bal Deepak Bal, Loye Na Bal-Teriya Loyeya Kaun Kaun Baithe?, is sung in a question-answer format during the auspicious Samuhat ceremony and invokes the Sun and the Moon even before the divine. References to Lahore and Peshawar, as in Tera Sehra Lahore To Aaya’, reveal the songs wider cultural connections.

Guleria, meanwhile, has drawn attention to the musical structures, rhythms and contexts in which the songs were performed. The volumes cover Janam Geet, Jhinjhori Geet, Vivah Geet, Lokgatha Geet and Suhag Geet, each meticulously transcribed in its original notation to preserve its delicate rhythm, pitch and tempo. Guleria becomes visibly immersed as he recalls melodies such as ‘Charkha Bada Ghomedaar...’, sung by women on childbirth and ‘Khol Shyama Mere...’, traditionally rendered during wedding ceremonies. His notations are a lasting treasure.

From village courtyards to academic inquiry

The urgency of their work grows as traditional wedding rituals give way to marriage palaces, amplified music and DJs. Younger generations risk losing songs once integral to mundan, janeu and marriage ceremonies, yet these songs remain relevant today. “Suhaag songs, sung during Samuhat, raise women’s questions and offer truly befitting answers, whereas Jhamakda captures the spontaneous revelry following a wedding procession’s departure.”

Guleria proudly points out that Lokbhav Swaranjali documents oral melodies through rural tradition-bearers, particularly elderly women, bridging literature and music through swarankan (structured notation). Beyond compilation, it analyses swara, aaroh-avaroh, thaat, raga, tala and melodic ornamentations, establishing folk music’s classical foundations for scholarly preservation and revival.

The voices that must not fall silent

Kangra’s cultural soul resides not merely on formal festival stages but in village courtyards and in the fading memories of elderly women who inherited these songs from their mothers decades ago.

Dhadwal and Guleria firmly believe that schools and colleges can encourage students to connect with this legacy, recording not just lyrics and melodies but also the rituals, emotions and stories behind them, which have evolved over generations. Every lost song takes with it a fragment of collective memory. Their work will ensure that Kangra’s musical heritage endures beyond the fading beat of the dholak.