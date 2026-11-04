Sawra-Kuddu hydel project: HC orders Himachal power corporation to pay enhanced compensation

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) to pay enhanced compensation to landowners whose property was acquired for the Sawra-Kuddu hydel project in Shimla district, along with all statutory benefits.

Justice Sandeep Sharma ordered that the enhanced compensation, as determined by the district judge in the reference petition, be paid to the petitioners with effect from the date of execution of the sale deeds.

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The court observed that a careful examination of the memorandum of consideration clearly established that the project authorities, after negotiating with the landowners, were obligated to pay any difference arising from enhancement of compensation ordered by the district judge. The amount was also liable to carry interest at the rate of nine per cent per annum from the date of taking possession of the land until payment.

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The court noted that, at the time of executing the sale deeds, the HPPCL had entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which the petitioners and other similarly placed landowners, whose properties were purchased through private negotiations, were entitled to enhanced compensation if ordered by the district judge.

While passing the order, Justice Sharma also referred to an earlier judgment of a coordinate Bench in the case of Sat Dev Singh. In that matter, a public sector undertaking and the state had allegedly attempted to withhold nearly Rs 47 lakh payable to the petitioner.

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The court observed that it was the duty of the judiciary to curb dishonesty and attempts to circumvent legal processes so that no person or institution could secure wrongful or unauthorised gains through abuse of the judicial process.

Referring to the earlier ruling, the court emphasised that public faith in the judiciary could be sustained only when those who ultimately succeed in their legal battles do not end up feeling that the wrongdoer has benefited despite their victory.

It further stressed that courts must discourage such conduct at every stage, including through the imposition of realistic and punitive costs wherever warranted.