Saxena Himachal's new Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 1

Prabodh Saxena, a 1990-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh. He replaces RD Dhiman, who retired on Saturday and has been appointed as the State Chief Information Commissioner.

Born in 1965 in Uttar Pradesh, Saxena is a graduate in economics and law. He was holding the charge of Additional Chief Secretary (Finance, Planning, Economics and Statistics).

Saxena has been elevated ahead of five officers senior to him — Ram Subhag Singh (a 1987-batch officer), Nisha Singh (1987), Ali Raza Rizvi (1988), Sanjay Gupta (1988) and K Sanjay Murthy (1989). While Ram Subhag, Nisha, Gupta were appointed Principal Advisers when Dhiman, also junior to them, was elevated to the post of Chief Secretary in July, Rizvi and Murthy are on deputation to the Centre. In another move, the government has given new posting to Ram Subhag and Gupta, according them the rank, status and responsibility equivalent to the post of the Chief Secretary.

Ram Subhag, Principal Adviser (Administrative Reforms), has been posted as Principal Adviser to the CM. He will also function as Special Chief Secretary (MPP & Power and NCES) and Chairman, HP State Electricity Board.

Gupta, Principal Advisor (Redressal of Public Grievances) has been posted as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation, and Chairman, HP State Pollution Control Board. Both these officers will be under the administrative control and supervision of the CM.