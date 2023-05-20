SC allows felling of khair trees: CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 19

The Supreme Court has given permission to axe khair trees on government land in 10 forest divisions of the state. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said, “The state government pleaded the case cogently, and the Supreme Court has delivered its judgment in favour of the Forest Department. A working plan is ready for felling khair trees in the five forest divisions of Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Nalagarh and Kutlehar.”

The Chief Minister said that a working plan was being prepared for the remaining five forest divisions of Nahan, Paonta Sahib, Dharamsala, Nurpur and Dehra. “Forest officers will initiate the process of the inspection of forests and the counting of khair trees,” he added.

Sukhu said that silvicultural felling of khair trees was better for forest management and rejuvenation, besides revenue generation. “Most of the khair trees are decaying due to non-extraction of timber in time, and this is a major obstacle in the direction of better forest management,” he added.

Sukhu said that in 2018, the Supreme Court had allowed the felling of khair trees on an experimental basis. “Now, the apex court is convinced with the opinion of the state Forest Department. The Central Empowered Committee had submitted its findings to the court and it allowed the felling of khair trees,” he added.