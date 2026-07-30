SC-appointed panel to examine Himachal ecological crisis in phased manner, next hearing on August 24

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Central Empowered Committee (CEC) appointed by it to examine the issues relating to ecological disaster in Himachal Pradesh, including alleged illegal constructions in the green belt of Shimla, in a phased manner.

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Expressing concern over the inordinate delay in hearing the suo motu PIL on the ecological crisis in the Himalayan state, a bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta said it would interact with state government officials, examine CEC’s status reports covering two-three issues at a time.

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Directing that all additional material be placed on record, the bench posted the matter for hearing on August 24 through virtual hearing.

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At the outset, amicus curiae senior advocate K Parameshwar told the bench that the matter could not be heard since October last year and certain fresh developments, including the availability of a detailed report, had taken place that needed consideration.

The intervention application alleged that several construction projects had been sanctioned in the green belt of Shimla in violation of orders passed by the top court, the Himachal Pradesh High Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT), he told the bench.

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Parameshwar said he had held detailed discussions with CEC member CP Goyal on the report. Goyal – who was present in the court – said the report was a comprehensive one but much of the material relied upon was based on four to five-year-old data.

Parameshwar proposed that CEC should examine the issues through workshops and hearings in Himachal Pradesh, taking up two to three issues at a time and submitting an interim report in a phased manner. The workshops, he said, would require two to three weeks, he added.

Expressing serious concerns over ecological imbalance in Himachal Pradesh, the Supreme Court had on July 28, 2025 warned that the entire state may vanish in thin air from the map of India, if unregulated development continued unabated.

Noting that Himachal Pradesh faced “serious existential crisis”, the Supreme Court on September 23, 2025 asked the state government to respond to issues relating to ecological and environmental conditions, including tourism, multi-storey buildings, zoning, forest cover, compensatory afforestation, climate change, disaster management plan, construction of roads, hydroelectric projects, mining and use of heavy machinery.

It had also flagged alleged illegal felling of trees after videos of wooden logs floating in floodwaters went viral.

However, in October 2025, the Himachal Pradesh Government attributed the wooden logs floating in floodwaters to sudden heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, landslides and glacier movement leading to extensive flooding.

In an affidavit filed in the top, Additional Chief Secretary (Forests) Kamlesh Kumar Pant had said “that such incidents result in large-scale uprooting of trees which are carried downstream as driftwood and accumulate along with the riverbanks”.

The affidavit had denied that the timber logs seen floating in floodwaters were from trees felled uphill in the catchment areas of the Ravi and Beas.

Maintaining that “one cannot rule out stray and isolated cases of illegal felling in the region”, the state government had sought to emphasise that “State Forest Department takes immediate legal action against the violators as per existing Acts, Rules and Regulations”.