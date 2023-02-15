SC approval not needed now for diversion of forestland

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, February 14

The state will no longer have to approach the Supreme Court for clearance of cases under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) and the Forest Rights Act (FRA). The apex court has waived the condition of its mandatory approval for the government to divert forestland for development works.

Anup Rattan, Advocate General, Himachal Pradesh, today said, “The Supreme Court has modified its order of March 15, 2019. In its earlier order, the Supreme Court had restrained the state government from clearing any case with respect to the diversion of forestland under the FCA and the FRA. Also, the court had ordered that forestland could be diverted only after obtaining its permission. The court considered the request of the state government and modified its earlier order.” He added, “Now, we can get permissions as per routine FCA/FRA rules for diversion of forestland.”

He said that the 2019 order was a big hurdle in execution of developmental projects, as the state had to approach the Supreme Court even in minor cases. “It resulted in long delays in execution of projects. The process of getting a case listed in the Supreme Court is tedious; it can take anywhere between six months to one year. Also, it involves a lot of expenses as well,” he added.

The Supreme Court, while accepting the application of the state, noted that it was flooded with applications seeking permission to construct primary schools, public health centres, anganwari centres and other public utility buildings in remote areas. “The state is constrained to approach this court even for seeking permission to connect villages in remote areas by roads. Needless to say, people residing in remote hilly areas cannot be deprived of developmental activities that are being undertaken in other parts of the country,” the court had said.

Rattan said that the order would result in speedy execution of several developmental projects in the state. Asked if the decision could have any adverse effect on the environment, he said that there were enough provisions in the Forest Conservation Act, 1980 and the Forest Conservation Rules, 2022 etc., to safeguard the environment. “On the directions of the Chief Minister, we pursued the case aggressively, as development was getting hindered. The apex court saw merit in our argument, and modified its earlier order,” he added.