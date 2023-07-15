SC Collegium recommends three as High Court judges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 14

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has recommended the names of two advocates and a judicial officer for appointment as judges of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh.

Those recommended for elevation were advocates Ranjan Sharma and Bipin Chander Negi and judicial officer Rakesh Kainthla, the top court announced on its website.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the three-member Collegium, including Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, on Wednesday.

“The Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues had made the recommendation on December 5, 2022. The Chief Minister and the Governor of Himachal Pradesh have concurred with the recommendation,” the resolution read.

“In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, we have consulted the Judges of the Supreme Court, who are conversant with the affairs of the HP High Court in order to ascertain the suitability of the above-named advocates and the Judicial Officer for elevation to the HP High Court,” it stated.

The Collegium also recommended two advocates and one judicial officer for appointment as the judges of the Telangana High court and cleared the names of 15 additional judges of the high courts of Kerala, Gauhatai, Chhattisgarh, Bombay and Calcutta as permanent judges.

