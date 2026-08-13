SC Commission seeks report on alleged police harassment

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The complaint was filed by Kandaghat resident Mohit Kumar, who alleged that he was issued a challan on June 14, 2025, while returning to Kalhog village after refuelling his vehicle at a petrol station near Kandaghat.

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Kumar alleged that he could not immediately give way to a police vehicle approaching from behind due to heavy traffic, following which he was issued a challan for rash and negligent driving and use of a mobile phone.

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He claimed that the allegations were contradicted by scientific and electronic evidence recorded on the dashcam installed in his car. According to Kumar, the footage showed that he was driving at 20-22 km per hour, within the permissible speed limit.

He further alleged that although an inquiry conducted by the SHO supported his version, subsequent inquiries by senior officials were allegedly prejudiced and ignored crucial evidence.

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Kumar alleged that an FIR was subsequently registered against him and that he was subjected to harassment by the police. He also claimed that the matter was widely publicised, causing him mental trauma and humiliation.

Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma confirmed that the commission had sought a report. He said a report had been sought from the SP, Solan, and the administration would submit its response to the commission within the stipulated 15-day period.