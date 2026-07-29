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Home / Himachal Pradesh / SC Commission’s Chairman directs officials to ensure that government schemes reach beneficiaries without any delay

SC Commission’s Chairman directs officials to ensure that government schemes reach beneficiaries without any delay

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:02 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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HP State Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairman Kuldeep Kumar Dhiman chairs a review meeting of sanitation workers in Shimla. File photo
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Kuldeep Kumar Dhiman, Chairman, Himachal Pradesh State Scheduled Caste Commission, chaired a review meeting here today and directed the officials concerned to ensure that benefits of all the government schemes reach the beneficiaries on time.

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He said it had come to his notice that many departments had not maintained records properly. “If officers work in the field, records are automatically prepared in a better way. However, negligence in records raises questions about the officer's performance. The state government is carrying out development work for every section of society through numerous welfare schemes. Therefore, it is the duty of every officer and employee to ensure that government schemes reach eligible individuals,” he said.

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He also said that no eligible person should be deprived of government sponsored welfare schemes.

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Commission’s member Digvijay Malhotra who was also present in the meeting said that cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act should be investigated impartially. “Police are not conducting proper investigations by submitting cancellation reports. If charges in atrocity cases cannot be established, then charges under other sections should be investigated” he said.

The commission also directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to identify the biggest schemes in their divisions under which people belonging to the SC community had benefited the most. The department was also asked officials to submit a report regarding this to the commission.

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During the meeting, PWD officials were unable to confirm whether the schemes under the Scheduled Caste Development Programme had benefited the public. The commission reprimanded the officials, stating that even before the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner's office had issued instructions to prepare a report, but even then, the PWD officials failed to bring the records to the meeting. Dhiman said that such negligence would not be tolerated.

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