SC community up in arms against tribal status to Hattees

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 10

The Hattee community of trans-Giri area of Sirmaur is keenly awaiting grant of tribal status for the area even as the scheduled caste (SC) community, comprising 40 per cent of their population, has raised a banner of revolt against the move.

Fearing loss of rights, including SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the leaders of the SC community felt it would prove counter-productive as a large number of cases under this Act are registered every year.

Proposal accepted The Office of Registrar General of India has concurred with the proposal, prepared by the Institute of Tribal Studies, Shimla, for declaring the residents of 154 panchayats of trans-Giri area as ST in April

The Kendriya Hattee Samiti supporting the move is now awaiting its clearance by the Union Cabinet

The ORGI, while examining the proposal earlier in 1995 and 2006, had, however, raised certain issues. It had noted that the Hattee community was not a homogenous group but a traditional blanket or generic term applicable to a number of individual castes. They do not refer to a tribe or tribal community or part of a group within a tribe.

It had further noted that the inclusion of territorial and functional names not specifying any ethnic group was not considered for inclusion in the list of scheduled tribe (ST) unless or until they stand for any specific ethnic group.

Though there is a similarity in the position of Jaunsari of Jaunsar Bawar and those of trans-Giri region declaring a geographical areas as ST or its inhabitants as ST using a blanket term is against the principal of declaring them as STs.

Most of the castes reported under the term Hattee like Koli, Dhaki, Doom, Chanal, Badhi, Lohar, etc are enjoying the status of schedule castes (SC) in the state. It indicates that these castes and not tribes suffer from socio-economic backwardness arising out historical customs of untouchability remarked the ORGI.

Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch activist Ashish Kumar, however, questioned the move to declare the area as tribal and asked as to how the ORGI had accepted this report after raising pertinent flaws twice in the past.

The state government, however, vehemently supported the ST status for the trans-Giri area on the basis of this report prepared by the Institute of Tribal Studies, Shimla. According to the justification given by the state government the report has recommended that the entire Hattee community living in the entire trans-Giri area may be notified as ST as this community shares the same tribal traits, culture, geographical isolation, etc, noticed among the ST of the state.