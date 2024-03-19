 SC decision on 6 rebels’ plea leaves Congress, BJP in quandary : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • SC decision on 6 rebels’ plea leaves Congress, BJP in quandary

SC decision on 6 rebels’ plea leaves Congress, BJP in quandary

Nine opposition MLAs refute charge of breach of privilege, file reply

SC decision on 6 rebels’ plea leaves Congress, BJP in quandary

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur presides over the BJP Legislature Party meeting in Shimla on Monday to discuss the breach of privilege notice issued to nine party MLAs. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar



Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 18

Both Congress and BJP are in a quandary after the Supreme Court (SC) did not grant stay on the disqualification of the six Congress rebels. They are in a fix over the declaration of candidates as the apex court will take a call on the for the Assembly byelections to the six seats of the rebel MLAs on May 6, a day before the election process begins.

It is against this backdrop that the BJP Legislature Party meeting was held here today to deliberate upon the development. Though the BJP top leadership will take the final call on the allocation of ticket to the six disqualified Congress legislators who cross-voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha elections recently.

The predicament of the six disqualified MLAs is even bigger, as they have no option but to wait for May 6 when the Supreme Court will give its verdict on the byelections in their segments. Now, It will be interesting to see whether whether the six rebels will return to their Assembly segments to prepare for the byelections or will continue to remain in a huddle outside the state.

Meanwhile, the nine BJP legislators, who are facing the threat of action following a complaint alleging breach of privilege and contempt by them during the passing of the Budget, today filed their replies. They refuted the allegations levelled against them under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, 1973.

The Vidhan Sabha Secretary had sought a written reply from the BJP MLAs by March 18 on a complaint filed by Ajay Solanki, Congress MLA from Nahan. Solanki had sought action against the nine BJP MLAs for creating a ruckus and insulting the office of the Speaker with their remarks and conduct on the floor of the House while the Budget was being passed.

The nine MLAs against whom the complaint has been filed are Satpal Singh Satti (Una), Vinod Kumar (Nachan), Hans Raj (Churah), Vipin Parmar (Sullah), Surinder Shourie (Banjar), Trilok Jamwal (Bilaspur), Inder Dutt Gandhi (Balh), Lokender Kumar (Anni) and Deep Raj (Karsog). They face the threat of action following complaint of breach of privilege and contempt while the Budget for year 2024-25 was being passed in the Vidhan Sabha on February 28.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Shimla #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in 6 states, West Bengal DGP

2
Punjab

Day after he killed CIA constable, gangster Rana Mansoorpuria dies in police encounter in Punjab’s Mukerian

3
Punjab

Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab on Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s petition against special court order

4
Trending

Dara Singh’s son Vindu recalls his interfaith marriage with ex-wife and Tabu’s sister, Farah Naaz and the advice by his father

5
Punjab

‘Apple of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s eye, Raghav Chadha’s absence at this juncture is forced political detachment…,’ says BJP President Sunil Jakhar

6
India

Disclose all ‘conceivable’ details of electoral bonds, Supreme Court orders SBI

7
Himachal

Supreme Court refuses to stay Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker order disqualifying rebel Congress MLAs

8
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

9
Punjab

SAD calls core committee meet amid game of nerves with BJP on pact

10
India

NDA announces Bihar seat-sharing pact: BJP to contest 17, JD(U) 16, Chirag's LJP 5

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu

The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...

H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22

H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22

Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...

Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide

Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide

Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...

Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s cabinet to take oath today

Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today

Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12 along with ...


Cities

View All

Man shot at, injured; 1 suspect arrested in in Amritsar, another absconding

Man shot at, injured; 1 suspect arrested in in Amritsar, another absconding

Amritsar MC clerk dies in road mishap

Blind murder case of AAP leader solved; one held, three on run

500 gm heroin seized in Attari; two nabbed

3 booked for duping man of Rs 34.22 lakh on pretext of sending daughter, son-in-law abroad

E-buses: Chandigarh saves on diesel worth Rs 17 crore in two years

E-buses: Chandigarh saves on diesel worth Rs 17 crore in two years

New Mullanpur stadium all geared up for IPL tie

INDIA VOTES 2024: Chandigarh MC chief writes to parties on use of community centres

INDIA VOTES 2024: Viksit Bharat Sampark WhatsApp messages poll code violation: RO

INDIA VOTES 2024: Voters can enrol till May 5 in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP candidates unveil 100-day roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP candidates unveil 100-day roadmap for Lok Sabha elections

BJP Yuva Morcha leaders join AAP

What did you do for Delhi, AAP leader asks BJP MPs

Elderly women voters outnumber male counterparts

Sachdeva flays CM for skipping ED hearing

Garbage lifting begins after 9 days

Garbage lifting begins after 9 days

Over 4.93 lakh voters to cast ballot in Nawanshahr

Vegetable, fruit vendors protest proposed rent hike

Follow model code of conduct strictly, DC asks political parties

Speculation rife as SAD MLA from Banga meets Punjab CM

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

4-year-old child of migrant family raped, murdered

Nine-year-old boy dies after hit by train, narrow escape for 2 children

Poll code violation: CM’s pictures still intact at AAC near Chand Cinema

Woman, paramour held for killing spouse

Govt schoolteachers to hold strike on March 21

Govt schoolteachers to hold strike on March 21

Awareness rally on save girl child

RGNUL organises one-day seminar on senior citizens

Educational trip to IISER Mohali

Subhash Sood likely to join AAP