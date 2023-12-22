SC panel member calls for laying focus on edu sector

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 21

National Scheduled Caste Commission member Dr Anju Bala held a divisional -level meeting with officers here yesterday. During the meeting, she reviewed the implementation of various schemes being run for the welfare and uplift of the Scheduled Caste community.

‘Monitor school dropout rate’ National Scheduled Caste Commission member Dr Anju Bala directed the Education Department to keep a close watch on the admission and dropout figures in schools

She asked the Divisional Commissioner to send a detailed report regarding this to the commission within a week

The commission Director, Indian Police Service officer DIG Sanmeet Kaur, and Research Officers Arunabh Bhattacharya and BK Bhola were also present at the meeting.

The works and government schemes being implemented in all districts of Mandi zone were reviewed. These included schemes related to education and scholarships, condition of hostels, health sector, grant and loan-based self-employment schemes from banks, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mudra Yojana, MGNREGA and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

She also held a regional level meeting with SBI officials and the officials of the SBI SC-ST Welfare Association.

She said that education was important for the uplift of every class, every person and building a better future. Therefore, it was necessary to pay special attention to the education sector.

Dr Bala directed the Education Department to keep a close watch on the admission and dropout figures of children in schools and asked them to present correct data. She asked the Divisional Commissioner to hold a meeting with officers and send a detailed report regarding this to the Commission within a week.

Dr Bala appreciated the officials for their work in providing benefits of schemes to the Scheduled Caste people in the health sector in Mandi zone.

Shimla: National Scheduled Caste Commission member Dr Anju Bala also chaired a similar meeting in the capital city today.

She took stock of the work being done for the welfare of the SCs in Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts (these fall under Shimla division). She expressed satisfaction that the condition of the SCs in Himachal was better than at other places.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Mandi