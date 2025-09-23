SC seeks Himachal Pradesh’s response on ecological imbalance amid ‘existential crisis’

Noting that Himachal Pradesh faced “serious existential crisis”, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the state government to respond to issues relating to ecological and environmental conditions, including tourism, multi-storey buildings, zoning, forest cover, compensatory afforestation, climate change, disaster management plan, construction of roads, hydroelectric projects, mining and use of heavy machinery.

Advertisement

After considering a questionnaire submitted by amicus curiae K Parameshwar on various issues of ecological imbalance in the state, a bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta asked the Himachal Pradesh Forest Secretary to file a detailed affidavit by October 28, the next date of hearing.

“The questionnaire, so submitted by the learned amicus curiae is exhaustive and the answers thereto would be essential for carrying the matter forward. These responses would assist the court in arriving at a considered decision for the purpose of framing guidelines/measures to protect the citizens at large and the fragile ecological system in the state of Himachal Pradesh,” the bench said.

Advertisement

The bench has sought details of hotel/industries/short-term rental accommodations for which permissions have been granted by the state over the last ten years and measures, if any, employed by the state to regulate tourist activities within the state, especially in the peak monsoon season.

It has also sought details of number of mining operations/leases presently ongoing in the state and those which are pending approval as on date and the total number of rivers in the state and the number of hydroelectric projects operating on each river along with the date of their commencement and particulars of state highways and national highways in the state of Himachal Pradesh with specific details on the number of highways which are four-lane.

Advertisement

The order came on a suo motu PIL on issues relating to ecological and environmental conditions prevailing in Himachal Pradesh that has been at the receiving end of nature’s fury in recent years.

The bench had earlier indicated that it intended to expand the scope and ambit of the PIL to the entire Himalayan region.

Expressing serious concerns over ecological imbalance in Himachal Pradesh, the Supreme Court had on July 28 warned that the entire state may vanish in thin air from the map of India, if unregulated development continues unabated.

Acknowledging that “there are shortcomings in the existing measures” to deal with ecological imbalance in the state, the Himachal Pradesh Government had on August 25 sought “at least six months” from the top court to prepare a roadmap.

In an affidavit filed in the top court, the state government emphasised “the need for their (shortcomings’) identification, along with the formulation of a comprehensive future action plan to effectively address the disastrous situations witnessed in recent years as well as the continuing challenges”.

“We want to impress upon the state government and (the) Union of India respectively that earning revenue is not everything. Revenue cannot be earned at the cost of the environment and ecology. If things proceed, the way they are as on date, then the day is not far when the entire state of Himachal Pradesh may vanish in thin air from the map of the country,” the top court had said on July 28.

“God forbid this doesn’t happen. Therefore, it is of utmost necessity that adequate steps are taken at the earliest in the right direction,” it had said, dismissing an appeal filed by M/s Pristine Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd against the high court’s decision upholding the Himachal Pradesh Government’s June 6, 2025 notification that formed the basis of denial of permission to construct a hotel at Shri Tara Mata Hill — declared a “green area,” by the said notification prohibiting all private construction on the site.