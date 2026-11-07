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Home / Himachal Pradesh / SC verdict on BBMB share a historic victory for Himachal, says Vikramaditya

SC verdict on BBMB share a historic victory for Himachal, says Vikramaditya

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:49 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Himachal Minister Vikramaditya Singh. File
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Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Friday hailed the Supreme Court verdict upholding Himachal Pradesh’s 7.19 per cent share in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) as a historic victory for the state.

Addressing a press conference, he said the legal battle was initiated in 1996 under the leadership of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who pursued the state’s claim under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, with the support of then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and Sonia Gandhi.

He credited the present government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, for consistently pursuing the case and securing the favourable verdict.

Vikramaditya Singh said the construction of Bhakra-Nangal, Pong Dam and other projects on the Beas had displaced people from Bilaspur and other areas. While many families were rehabilitated in Rajasthan and Haryana, several of their legitimate demands and rights remained unresolved. He said the government would continue pursuing these claims through legal and administrative channels.

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He also reiterated the government’s commitment to securing Himachal’s share in Chandigarh and resolving other pending inter-state issues, besides protecting the state’s rights over water, forests and land. Congratulating the nearly 75 lakh people of Himachal Pradesh, he said the Supreme Court verdict would strengthen the state’s economic interests for generations to come.

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