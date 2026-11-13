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Home / Himachal Pradesh / SC verdict on BBMB share a milestone for Himachal: Dharampur MLA

SC verdict on BBMB share a milestone for Himachal: Dharampur MLA

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:48 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Congress MLA Chander Shekhar addresses mediapersons in Mandi.
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Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar has termed the Supreme Court’s verdict directing that Himachal Pradesh be given its 7.19 per cent share from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), along with outstanding dues, a milestone towards making the state economically self-reliant.

Interacting with mediapersons in Mandi, the MLA said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had made concerted efforts and used his influence to persuade the Central Government to take up the BBMB issue and press for the release of Himachal Pradesh’s legitimate share from Punjab and Haryana.

He said the Chief Minister had reiterated his government’s resolve to settle the long-pending issue in his 2023 Budget speech and the results of these efforts were now becoming visible.

He further said that keeping the interests of Himachal Pradesh paramount, the Chief Minister had brought about changes in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) relating to the Kishau Dam Project, stipulating that the state would not contribute its 10 per cent share.

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Chander Shekhar said power generation at the Chullah project in Mandi district had remained suspended during the previous BJP government’s tenure due to damage to its penstock. “Sukhu provided financial assistance of Rs 150 crore to restore the project and resume power generation,” he said.

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