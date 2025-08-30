Scale of destruction higher than 2023, though casualties are less: CM Sukhu on Himachal floods

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said due to pre-emptive measures by his government, loss of lives due to disasters triggered by heavy rains has been comparatively less compared to 2023, despite the scale of destruction being much higher this year.

Conducting an aerial survey of disaster-affected areas in Chamba and Kangra districts, he said that roads, electricity, water supply and communication services have been badly hit compared to the flood fury the state witnessed two years ago.

“This year, the entire state has been hit by destruction attributed to incessant rains, landslides and cloudbursts. The rehabilitation was a challenge for the state government, but with the support of the people, we will overcome it courageously. It is our responsibility to rehabilitate the families who have been rendered homeless, lost all means of livelihood, and will offer a special relief package to support them,” he told mediapersons.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh are reviewing the situation on the ground, the CM said, adding that the state government is evacuating those who are stranded midway due to the roads that were wiped out in floods en route to Chamba and Bharmour at various places.

“The Chamba district administration has been directed to restore road connectivity as soon as possible, but the weather was posing a challenge. Evacuation of those stranded in the Bharmour area was also dependent on favourable weather, although helicopters have been deployed for this purpose,” he informed, adding excavators and other heavy machinery have been deployed in the district for the restoration works.

During his visit to the affected areas, the CM also criticised BJP leaders, saying they were busy spreading rumours instead of extending support to the people in distress.

He also stressed conducting a study to find the reasons behind the frequent occurrence of cloudbursts in the state. He said that during his recent meeting with the Union Home Minister, he asked the Centre to form an expert group to look into this matter.

Thousands of pilgrims who had embarked on the Manimahesh Yatra, are still stranded in the Chamba district, with a majority of them being stuck in the Bharmour area.

Rains in the last few days have led to the closure of 560 roads. This includes national highways such as the Chandigarh-Manali road, Old Hindustan Tibet road, Mandi-Dharampur road and Aut-Sainj road.

The Chandigarh-Manali national highway was closed again following a landslide near Hanogi Mata temple along the Mandi-Kullu road, with vehicles queued up on both sides.

Meanwhile, the situation has still not improved in Manali town, which saw massive devastation in the last five days when chunks of land to its right were washed away by the Beas river at several points. The bridge to the Old Manali area has also been swept away.