Scanty snowfall in winter months, Lahaul valley faces water scarcity

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 12

The Lahaul valley is bearing the brunt of climate change. The area has experienced scanty snowfall during winter for the past two years. As a result, the valley residents are facing water scarcity for irrigation purpose.

Vikram Katoch, a resident of Tandi panchayat, says, “For the past two years, the Lahaul valley has not received adequate snowfall during the winter. The Lahaul valley is known as a cold desert but the situation seems to have changed now. Villagers had recently met Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul and Spiti, Sumit Khimta over the issue of the scarcity of water for irrigation purpose.”

Rigzin Samphel Heyreppa, a resident of Kwaring panchayat, says, “Around 15 panchayats of the Lahaul valley are facing water scarcity for irrigation purpose. A majority of farmers cultivate exotic vegetables to earn a livelihood. We need better irrigation facilities for better production of vegetables. Natural water resources have started drying up in April.”

He says, “A delegation of Kwaring panchayat met Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur over the issue and urged him to do the needful to resolve the problem. We need lift-water projects in the Lahaul region to meet the demand of water for irrigation purpose. Scanty snowfall is a cause for concern for all of us, which is the direct result of global warming. Glaciers in the region are receding speedily.”

Dr JC Kuniyal, Head of Centre for Environmental Assessment and Climate Change, GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Kosi-Katarmal in Almora, says, “Global warming is a major issue across the world and its impact will also be felt in the Lahaul region. After the opening of the Atal Tunnel, the movement of tourist vehicles towards the Lahaul valley from Manali and Leh has increased manifold. Pollution caused by vehicles will affect climate. Similarly, tourism activities in the Lahaul valley have also increased.”

He says, “To find a remedy at an early stage, a study on climate change in the Lahaul valley should be conducted so that necessary steps can be taken”.

15 panchayats hit

