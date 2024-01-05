Schedule for preparation of electoral rolls announced for lone SGPC seat in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, January 4

The process for compilation of the electoral rolls for elections to the lone seat of SGPC in Una district has been initiated and will continue till January 29.

In a press release, Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma said the Director of the Panchayati Raj Department, who is also the Commissioner for SGPC elections in Himachal Pradesh, has issued a schedule of dates, according to which manuscripts of the electoral rolls will be compiled from March 1-20 and the first print will be done on March 21 by the DC Una.

The DC said the electoral rolls will be available for inspection to the public, adding that as per the provisions of Rule 10 (3) of the Sikh Gurdwara Election Rules of 1959, all objections will be heard on April 21 and that the voter lists will be ready for printing by May 3.

The DC said all Sikhs, who have attained the age of 21 years on December 18, 2023, were eligible to get their names included in the voter list and that the forms for inclusion of the names can be obtained from the offices of SDMs.

Sharma said the filled up forms will have to be deposited at the office of the patwaris concerned for rural areas and with the Secretaries or Executive Officers of the municipal bodies concerned in the urban areas. He added that a self-attested coloured photograph and copy of Aadhaar card or Voter ID card will be required while submitting the form.

