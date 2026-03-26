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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Scheduled to be held next month, Himalayan Food Fest deferred to November

Scheduled to be held next month, Himalayan Food Fest deferred to November

Event postponed due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, upcoming panchayat elections, uncertain supply of LPG

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Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 08:27 PM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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The much-anticipated Himalayan Food Festival, “Swaad Pahadaan Da”, which the Bir Hotel and Restaurant Association (BHASA) was scheduled to organise next month has been postponed to November.

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Bir Hotel and Restaurant Association president Satish Abrol, while addressing mediapersons here, said that a combination of factors, including the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel, upcoming panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh and an uncertain supply of LPG cylinders in the country, compelled the association to defer the festival to another time.

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He added, “In the current situation, it is not feasible to organise such a large-scale event. Therefore, we have decided to reschedule it to November.” The week-long festival is now expected to take place in the third week of November. Its main highlight will be a food competition focused on women’s empowerment. Scheduled to be held from November 21 to 23, the competition would offer cash rewards worth lakhs of rupees.

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The aim of the festival is to showcase the rich and diverse traditional cuisine of Himachal Pradesh and other Himalayan regions under one platform, attracting both domestic and international tourists.

In addition to culinary shows, the event will feature interactive workshops where visitors can learn how to prepare local dishes, allowing them to take home not only memories but also authentic recipes.

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Abrol said that special tourism packages would be made available through hotels and restaurants in the Bir-Billing region. Various cultural and food-related events would be hosted at multiple venues while the evening programmes would feature performances by local and guest artistes, he added.

He said that the association was receiving support from the state Tourism Department and the festival could become an annual event, significantly boosting tourism in the Bir-Billing area.

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