Scheme to boost rural women entrepreneurs soon: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the Congress government was implementing several welfare schemes for the social and economic upliftment of women and would soon launch the “Mukhyamantri Mahila Sashaktikaran Yojana”.

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The CM said the scheme was aimed at ensuring stronger participation of women in the rural economy, in line with the announcement made in the state Budget. “Under the scheme, women will be provided loan facilities to start businesses related to agriculture, horticulture, allied activities and other self-employment ventures,” he said.

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Sukhu said women from rural areas whose annual family income does not exceed Rs 1 lakh would be eligible for benefits under the scheme. He said through the Himachal Women Development Corporation, scheduled banks would provide loans of up to Rs 3 lakh for setting up self-employment units and other enterprises.