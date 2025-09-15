DT
PT
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Scholar’s big break: Set to present research at prestigious global event

Scholar’s big break: Set to present research at prestigious global event

Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Sachin, a PhD scholar from Palampur Agricultural University, with Vice-Chancellor Navin Kumar.
Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSKHPKV), Palampur, has announced with pride that Sachin, PhD scholar, Department of Agronomy, has been selected to present his research at a prestigious international platform.

He will showcase his work, “Response of Organic Nutrient Management on Black Gram Yield and Soil Health in the Western Himalayan Region of India”, at the 8th International Food Legume Research Conference and the 5th Australian Pulse Conference, scheduled from 15-19 September 2025 in Perth, Australia.

The joint event, organised by the International Legume Society (ILS) and the Pulse Grains Society of Australia (PGSA), will bring together scientists, academicians, policymakers and industry leaders from across the globe to deliberate on strategies for improving productivity, sustainability and nutritional security through pulses.

Sachin’s research underscores the significance of organic nutrient management in enhancing black gram yield, improving soil fertility, ensuring sustainability and strengthening climate resilience — an area of immense relevance to hill agriculture where eco-friendly practices and resource conservation are vital for the livelihood of small and marginal farmers.

Congratulating him, Vice-Chancellor Dr Naveen Kumar said this recognition reflects the high standard of research at CSKHPKV and enhances India’s global presence in agricultural science. He emphasised that the participation of young scholars in such platforms not only fosters international collaboration but also opens new avenues for research and development.

Sachin’s major adviser, Dr Janardan Singh, Head, Department of Organic Agriculture and Natural Farming, also extended his best wishes, lauding his dedication, hard work and scientific rigour. He noted that this participation would bring international recognition to the university’s initiatives in organic farming, pulse-based cropping systems and sustainable soil management.

