Scholars explore Buddhaghosa’s philosophical legacy at conference

Research scholars and eminent academicians from across India and around the world deliberated the ideas, works and intellectual contributions of Buddhaghosa, a prominent scholar and philosopher of the Theravāda Buddhist tradition, from diverse philosophical, historical, conceptual and comparative perspectives during a two-day international conference that commenced at the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies (IIAS) in Shimla on Friday.

The conference titled 'Buddhaghosa: A Philosophical, Historical and Critical Enquiry’ kicked off with a welcome address by Prof Balaganapathi Devarakonda, Convener of the conference. It was followed by an introduction to the conference theme by Prof Balaganapathi Devarakonda and Dr Sudeep Raj Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Philosophy, Hindu College, University of Delhi, who highlighted the central theme and academic objectives of the conference.

In the keynote address, Prof Bimalendu Kumar shared his perspectives on Buddhaghosa’s philosophical thought, his distinctive place in the Buddhist tradition and the significance of his works in understanding India’s intellectual heritage. He emphasised the need to examine Buddhaghosa’s contributions within a broader philosophical framework and undertake an in-depth study of various dimensions of his thought.

Prof Himanshu Chaturvedi, Director, IIAS, in his presidential address shared his views on the academic relevance of the conference theme and the importance of a rigorous and critical study of Indian philosophical traditions.

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He said that the central objective of the conference was to understand Buddhaghosa not merely as a commentator on Buddhist texts, but also as a thinker played a significant role in interpreting, reinterpreting and systematising the concepts of Buddhist philosophy. "Through an engagement with his ideas, the conference seeks to explore the broader intellectual traditions of Indian philosophy, dialogue among different philosophical schools and questions concerning the interpretation and reconstruction of classical texts," he added.

The Director said, "The academic sessions on the first day are focusing on philosophical questions relating to causality, time and continuity in Buddhaghosa’s Visuddhimagga as well as his insights into philosophical psychology in the context of the mind, emotions and well-being. Scholars from various universities and academic institutions are presenting their research papers during these sessions, with some participants joining the conference online."

He said that the second day would feature academic discussions focusing on Buddhaghosa as a commentator, his life, language and intellectual legacy; comparative and cross-cultural philosophical perspectives; and literary, doctrinal and regional perspectives on his legacy.