Scholars, officers ruminate over new criminal laws in Shimla

Shimla, May 20
The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) hosted a comprehensive public awareness programme aimed at educating citizens about the importance of democratic participation and the recently passed criminal laws here today.
The event was attended by national fellows, fellows, guest fellows, scholars in residence, officers, and employees of the institute. The programme featured a moving ceremony led by Secretary IIAS Shri Mehar Chand Negi, where attendees took the Voter’s Pledge, reaffirming their commitment to uphold democratic values and participate in elections with integrity.
Senior Advocate, High Court of Himachal Pradesh, Reeta Goswami delivered a lecture on ‘Justice in the 21st Century: How India is Redefining Crime and Punishment’. Through her lecture she provided a comprehensive analysis of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, shedding light on the key changes introduced by these new laws and their potential impact on the Indian justice system.
Goswami stressed on the significance of understanding the new criminal laws as a crucial step towards modernising India’s justice system.
